One-man-banger factory M1llionz is back and he’s just dropped what might be his biggest party-starter yet. In the space of just a few hours, “Bando Spot” is already whipping up a storm with fans. Not only that, but he also announced that he’ll be releasing his debut mixtape, Provisional Licence, later this summer.

Production comes from Honeywood Six and Jevon and, as you might have guessed, the track is built around a reworking of the hook from 50 Cent’s fan favourite “Candy Shop”. The Brum drill star isn’t the first to borrow elements from the track; over the years it’s been sampled and referenced by everyone from Pop Smoke to Suzanne Vega and Weird Al Yankovic.

For the visuals, M1llionz has called on Teeeezy C to capture the rapper and his squad of ballied up women in a lavish mansion filled with marble and gold furnishings. If your wallet’s feeling a little light this month, maybe stick to the audio for this one. For everyone else, hit play at the top and then add “Bando Spot” to your playlists.