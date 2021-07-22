Royce Da 5’9” and Lupe Fiasco are the last of a dying breed. Despite having big hits under their belts, the two shy away from the palatable melodics that made hip-hop the biggest genre in the world. Instead, they choose to focus on lyrical diversity and ability. Since they are cut from the same cloth, the two decided to submerge themselves into a friendly battle that has rap purists thoroughly entertained.

The latest shot in this war of words came from Lupe on Thursday. The Chicago native released a six-minute diss aimed at Royce called “Steve Jobs (SLR 3 1/2)” on his Instagram page.

“The problem is that you ain’t never had no impact,” Lupe raps to Royce. “Kit-Kats and chit-chat and syntax won’t make up for how much you sit back.”