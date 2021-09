Following May’s “Cheer Me Up” single with Saint Jude, South London rapper Louis Culture is back with a set of striking visuals for his new song, “Naked”.

Floating over a Jim Reed production, Louis Culture deploys a myriad of different flows in less than three minutes, and as the track stories the aftermath of a broken relationship, he walks the fine line between a rapper’s unwavering confidence and a man burdened with surplus emotions over lo-fi-engulfed sonics.