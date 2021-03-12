Barely six months after his storming fan favourite album, Supply & Demand with New York producer V Don, Lord Apex—one of Complex’s rappers to watch in 2021—is back with the video for new drop “Like You Know” as well as news that the third edition in his long-running Smoke Sessions series would soon follow.

The West London artist has been working for a number of years to get where is today and is only now beginning to get just a fraction of the credit he deserves. Understandably, “Like You Know” (produced by Angus Luke) and its visuals (co-directed by Jack Cullis and Reuben Bastienne-Lewis) find him on top of the world, hanging out of the passenger side of a car, enjoying the wide open space and celebrating everything he’s achieved.