Who says rap lacks unity? Dave East, Lloyd Banks, and Vado are here to prove the naysayers wrong by joining forces to create their own supergroup called The Council, and it looks like they already have some new music cooking up on Vado’s upcoming project.

A rep for Vado confirmed to Complex that the three MCs have formed a group, and the rapper himself says that they plan to reclaim New York hip-hop.

“The Council is three of da city’s illest MCs wanting to be apart of reclaiming back NY hip-hop,” Vado said.

The Council is now listed as a guest feature on Vado’s forthcoming Long Run Vol. 2, on its lead single “Respect the Jux” produced by Digga. Other notable guests on the project include Papoose, Dre of Cool & Dre, Jim Jones, and more.

When Complex premiered the track, Vado said it’s not only a song but also the title for a movie he’ll be in.

“’Respect the Jux’ is taken from my forthcoming project, Long Run 2, but it will also be the title track from a movie which I will appear in next year,” he said. “This is the soundtrack of the gritty NYC streets, so it’s only right I went and got two of the grittiest lyricists to join me in Lloyd Banks and Dave East; AKA Bank Matthews and Dave Hyatt. The track is produced by my fellow Harlemite ‘6 Figure Digga.’”

Long Run Vol. 2 is set to hit the streets on New Year's Eve.