Live Nation is tightening its COVID restrictions as Delta variant cases surge across the country.

According to Rolling Stone, the concert promoter will soon require proof of vaccination or negative test results at live events beginning this fall. Live Nation previously announced it would allow artists to determine their own coronavirus protocols, but decided to update its policy after last month’s Lollapalooza, which required all attendees to provide a vaccine card or proof of a negative test result.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows ...” Live Nation president/CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”

The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 4, which is also the deadline for all Live Nation employees to be fully vaccinated if they wish to attend events or go into the company’s offices. Live Nation will incentivize its workers with paid days off for each vaccine appointment.

“Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” Rapino said. “We’ve gone through a lot this past year and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come.”

AEG announced a stricter mandate earlier this week, saying all concert-goers and staff members must provide proof of full vaccination by Oct. 1. Negative test results will not be accepted.