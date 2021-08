Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but Nas and Hit-Boy aren’t shying away from the burden.

The duo made their return on Friday with their new album, King’s Disease II. The follow-up to their Grammy-winning outing features several legendary acts to compliment the iconic Nas like Eminem, Charlie Wilson, and EPMD. Hit-Boy and Nas also channeled the energy of Nas’s It Was Written by securing a rare appearance from the incomparable Ms. Lauryn Hill.