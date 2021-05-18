Lil Zay Osama and Lil Tjay have finally dropped the music video for their collab “Emotions,” premiering above.

In the clip for the February-released track, the Chicago and New York MCs get flirtatious with a group of women on the set of a shoot. In the track, of course, the pair croon about not showing emotions and keeping their cool, and they wanted the video to give off much of the same vibe.

“I wrote the song and sent it to Tjay and said ‘I hear you on it’ and he sent it back to me with his part,” Lil Zay Osama told Complex of the track. “We met three years ago in Chicago, he brought me out for his show. The music video was shot in L.A. and we was just vibing with girls on the set and the concept was really meant to look like a behind-the-scenes of a music video where we was the center of attention. It was cool.”

The visual arrives just weeks after Zay dropped the stacked deluxe edition of his Trench Baby mixtape, featuring guest appearances from the likes of Sada Baby, G Herbo, Jackboy, and Sheff G. The 19-track effort comes two years after the 23-year-old’s popular Hood Bible tape, as he continues to dish out what he calls “pain music.”

Back in 2019, Complex named Zay a rising Chicago rapper to keep an eye on, and he seems to be living up to expectations. Check out his “Emotions” video featuring Lil Tjay above.