At just 23 years old, Lil Yachty is already a vet in the game, and based on the recent revelation that he pays over $50,000 a month in bills, he has the bank account to prove it.

That might explain why a fan was so surprised to see Yachty asleep on a commercial plane, they decided to film it and post it on TikTok.

But Yachty wasn’t having it.



The rapper took to social media, where he pointed out how weird it is to shoot a video of a stranger sleeping.

“This is weird as fuck. Why do y’all do this?” Yachty said. “Am I tripping? I know y’all be thinking I’m tripping right now… Is this not weird?”

The rapper then reminded his fans that he’s been rich for a long time, and knows when and when not to spend money.

“I was doing private jets since I was 18 or 19. Trust me, I can do a fucking private jet,” he continued. “Why would I spend 10 times the money if I don’t have to? It’s crazy.”

Yachty elaborated on his financials during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he told hosts Wallo and Gillie Da King about his monthly bills. A lot of these payments come from things he enjoys like his multiple homes, cars, and jewelry. He also explains that he likes to spoil himself with expensive dinners and vacations.

Because he likes to spend money, Yachty finds ways to keep generating income outside of music—such as creating a crypto-currency, inking brand partnerships, and lending his likeness to new products. Yachty also seems to be cutting out unnecessary expenses so that he can spend that bread on cooler things.