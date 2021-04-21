Last week Lil Wayne shared a social media post suggesting he and his partner Denise Bidot are still together. Rumors of the two going through a difficult time and subsequent breakup surfaced last year, but now it would appear they’re all good—or maybe even married.

On Tuesday Weezy sent a tweet where each sentence seems to be the words of a newly wedded man, including “Today is the beginning of our forever” and a simple closer: “The Carters.”

A rep for Wayne told Page Six about the supposed wedding, “We have no confirmation of that as of yet.”

Weezy has also signed with United Talent Agency, one of the leading agencies in entertainment, and the press release confirms he’s “currently working on his next album I Am Not A Human Being III, which will be released later this year.”

The icon will join a family of talent that includes countless heavy hitters in the music industry, from Post Malone and Bad Bunny to the Jonas Brothers and Halsey. Migos’ Offset inked a deal with UTA last year. While Wayne’s signing with UTA marks an important step in the prolific rapper’s career, with the company representing him in “all areas,” he’ll remain part of the Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records roster.

Lil Wayne announced his intentions to release another entry in the I Am Not a Human Being series following the release of No Ceilings 3 last Thanksgiving. DJ Khaled ends that tape with a brief teaser saying the threequel will drop in 2021. In late December, Tunechi said he was still working on the album.

No word on when fans can expect IANAHB III exactly, but it is due to arrive this year. The first I Am Not A Human Being dropped in 2010, with features from Young Money’s brightest stars; the sequel came in 2013 and brought with it the single “Love Me” featuring Drake and Future.

Wayne also announced a Young Money and Friends live event for August in Los Angeles, signaling that 2021 is going to be another big year for him. Hopefully fans won’t get any nasty surprises this time around.