Lil Wayne and his model girlfriend, Denise Bidot, are still going strong.

On Wednesday morning, Weezy deaded rumors that he and Bidot were no longer together by posting a video of his partner on the beach on his Instagram Stories. In the sand, Bidot drew a heart and wrote “Denise & Dwayne” inside of it.

Unlike other faux break-ups, these rumors didn’t appear out of thin air. In January, fans started to notice that Wayne and Bidot stopped following each other on social media. The model then took to her Instagram account where she posted a picture that alluded to trouble in paradise.

“Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as shitty as everyone said they were,” the post reads.

Friction in their on-and-off relationship also came to a head in November 2020 when the couple allegedly split after Lil Wayne’s controversial endorsement of then-President Donald Trump.

“She broke up with Wayne,” a Media Take Out source claimed. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

After these stories started to surface, Bidot made it clear that Wayne’s political stance was not the reason they broke up.

Fortunately, it appears like Tunechi and Bidot have been to steer their ship into smoother waters. Now, Wayne willing to bring his sand to the beach as he displayed on his IG Stories.