Despite standing out as two pioneers of the SoundCloud era, somehow Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion have never appeared on a song together.

During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, Uzi answered a fan’s question about whether he would posthumously collaborate with X.

“He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago and I was going onstage—I was on tour with the Weeknd—he called me and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid, and it was really good,” Uzi explained. “I would love to do a song with him but I’m really weird on stuff like that. Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that before with another artist.”

Uzi went on to explain why he’s hesitant to jump on an unreleased X song.

“I’m really weird because I understand that they’re not here living, and what if that’s not the vision that they really want?” he said. “Especially if they really fucked with me, like, what if that’s all wrong? I’ll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I’m not here, but you know, if it works out, it works out.”

Back in August, the Philly rapper shared an update on his album The Pink Tape, which he said was currently in the process of being mixed.

“Well, it’s going through its mixing process right now,” Uzi told HipHopDX. “Because last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album, but it was experimental on the mixing part, not the actual music, so this time I went experimental with the music and traditional on the mixing.”