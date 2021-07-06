Lil Uzi Vert’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd filed a police report Friday, alleging that the rapper struck her and threatened her with a gun, TMZ reports.

Sources told the publication that Byrd and artist SAINt JHN were at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood for a business meeting, when Uzi exited an Escalade and confronted them. The Shade Room reports that filmmaker and musician Jeymes Samuel was at the meeting with Byrd and JHN.

Uzi reportedly then threw a punch, missed JHN, and had his gun fall on the ground, before Brittany approached him from the table. He allegedly put the gun against her stomach and struck her, TMZ reports. The publication reported initially that Uzi had flashed the handle of his gun.

A representative for Lil Uzi Vert had no comment when contacted for the story.