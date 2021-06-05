Just two weeks after surviving a shooting in his hometown, Lil Reese has been arrested for allegedly getting into a serious physical altercation with his girlfriend.

TMZ reports the 28-year-old Chicago rapper was arrested on May 29 around 10:30 PM, after his girlfriend told cops the couple got into a heated argument that allegedly turned physical. According to the police report, she claims Reese pulled her hair and punched her in the face, causing an abrasion that was visible to the responding officers.