Lil Pump and producer Ronny J have gone platinum together before, but now they’re giving fans something even bigger— an entire album.

For their first-ever joint project, Pump and Ronny released the appropriately titled Lil Pump and Ronny J 1.5 on Friday, complete with two features from Tory Lanez, a song called “Amber Rose,” and an album cover featuring a cartoon version of the duo.

The pair have previously worked together on Kanye West’s outrageous 2018 single “I Love It,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Pump shares in a release that they’re hoping to repeat some of that magic.

“Ronny and I made history with Kanye West and “’I Love it’ and we plan to do it again,” he said. “This music is what you have been waiting for.”

Just last month, Pump dropped his first-ever Spanish single “Contacto” feat. Nesi, which arrived alongside a music video complete with plenty of partying. Before that, Pump also shared another music video for two-minute November single “In Da Way.”

The album, shared via Pump’s new partnership with ONErpm, can be streamed below.