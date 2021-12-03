A new project from Lil Peep, the late trailblazer whose distinct sound continues to serve as an inspiration point for other artists, arrived on Friday.

The three-track High Fashion EP sees Peep’s signature melodic stylings supported by production from Harry Fraud, who just last month contributed to French Montana’s latest album They Got Amnesia. Peep and Fraud prove to be a powerful pairing, with the guitar-driven closer “Old Me” standing out as an early highlight.

Ahead of the release, Fraud shared screenshots of texts between himself and Peep circa January 2017, including an exciting back-and-forth about the music the two were working on at the time. In November of that year, Peep died from an accidental overdose at the age of 21. At the time, Peep was on the road in support of his debut album.

Stream High Fashion below via Spotify or grab it on your preferred streamer here.

The EP follows other recent posthumous Peep releases and re-releases including the Yunggoth collab EP Friends, which arrived last month alongside the previously unavailable video for “Cocaine Shawty.”