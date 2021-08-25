Lil Nas X is speaking out after Tony Hawk announced the release of limited edition skateboards with his blood mixed into the deck paint.

Back in March, Nas X dropped his own blood-infused merch, the controversial Satan-themed Nike Air Max 97s, which were made with real human blood. The “Satan Shoes” sparked outrage, leading to a lawsuit between Nike and Brooklyn-based product design studio MSCHF.

Five months later, Nas X took to Twitter on Wednesday to question why Hawk’s similar offering wasn’t met with backlash.

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Nas X wrote.