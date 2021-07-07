When Lil Nas X performed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on Saturday Night Live last month, he suffered a wardrobe malfunction. But according to the boundary-pushing rapper, that wasn’t the worst thing to happen to him that night.

In a new profile from New York Times Magazine, the “Old Town Road” artist revealed that he felt so confident after his SNL experience, that he decided to shoot his shot with a guy he had been speaking with. This is despite the fact his pants split onstage mid-performance, which he addressed on Twitter and TikTok by laughing off the experience.

Unfortunately for X, his confidence post-SNL didn’t work out in his favor. The person revealed that he had a boyfriend, and Nas explained that he appreciated the honesty. “I was like, Damn, you’re that loyal?” he shared. “I love it. You forget sometimes that people are, like, really loyal, and it’s like, I want to do that.”

While it was obviously not the outcome he wanted, he said it acted as a reminder to himself that “no matter what I do or accomplish in this life or whatever, I’m never going to get everything I want.”

He shared that in the past, he would “cry himself to sleep” over such rejection. After this experience, something changed, however. “I was like, hold on,” he said. “We’re not doing this this time.” So instead, he planned to give himself a pep talk after leaving the SNL afterparty. Despite his plans, he admitted he fell asleep on the toilet in his hotel room instead. Regardless, he came out of the situation feeling better than he might have in the past.