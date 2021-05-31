Dallas-based rapper Lil Loaded passed away Monday at the age of 20. The cause of death has yet to be determined, The Dallas Morning News reports.

While it’s still too early to jump to conclusions, many have pointed out the last message he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life. Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you.”

Lil Loaded’s attorney Ashkan Mehryari said his death was “very tragic,” and something he didn’t see coming. “He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” Mehryari said.

Born Dashawn Robertson, Lil Loaded was celebrating the success of his song, “6locc 6a6y,” which became certified gold less than a week ago.

Lil Loaded turned himself in to authorities in November after he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Khalia Walker. He later addressed the incident on Instagram, alongside a photo of his mugshot. “I appreciate all y’all support,” he wrote in the caption. “They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this. Rip my brother love u​​​​​​​.”

Lil Loaded was indicted in February on one count of manslaughter. Mehryari said there was “obviously no malice here,” noting that the two were best friends.