It seems Lil Durk is ready to purchase Chicago’s Parkway Gardens, an affordable housing complex where the rapper once lived, as did his late friend and labelmate, King Von.

“I’ll buy it don’t matter how much it is,” Durk tweeted, in response to a photo of the Parkway Gardens and news that it was for sale.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, real estate and development company Related Midwest has put the property up for sale, which spans 694 apartments in three buildings from 63rd and 65th streets, across a total of 13 acres. Part of the complex is also home to O Block, a reference that Von made in songs like “Crazy Story” and “Took Her to the O.”

Whoever purchases the property will also acquire a contract with federal housing authorities to guarantee affordable rent for “years to come,” the Sun-Times writes. Parkway Gardens got its O Block nickname after a gang member was killed close by. It’s currently unclear what Related Midwest’s asking price is for the housing complex.

Durk’s rap run has also been flourishing as of late, with his latest studio album, The Voice, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and recent appearances on songs by Megan Thee Stallion, Pooh Shiesty, Chris Brown, and Young Thug. Back in March, Lil Baby also teased a joint mixtape with Durkio, telling MTV News, “We got songs with bars, we got songs with vibes.” He continued, “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out. … We got more than one album recorded. We been locked in with each other. That shit easy.”