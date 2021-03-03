OTF continues its reign of terror with the release of the collective’s latest single, “Jump.”

“Jump” featured Only The Family’s general, Lil Durk, and the collective’s late capo, King Von. The single also boasts features from Chicago’s Booka600 and Memo600 who are affiliated with Durk’s label.

“Shit can get real/You ever been on a drill when no one you got shot gets killed?” V. Roy raps over the song’s ominous instrumental. “Them niggas ain’t sliding no more/The opps outside and them niggas ain’t hiding no more/Well I guess we ain’t the guys no more/When you see the nigga who killed your brother, you don’t ask just blow/When the fuck we start giving passes bro?/If you don’t wanna shoot just pass it, bro.”

“Jump” is set to appear on OTF’s new collective tape, Loyal Bros. Not only will the 23 song tape feature OTF members and other Chicago rappers, but it will also boast features from out-of-town acts like Detroit’s Tee Grizzley and Memphis’s Big30.

Loyal Bros will hit streaming services on March 5th and is the fourth OTF compilation tape following both volumes of Only The Family Involved and 2019’s Family Over Everything. It also comes after Lil Durk proved his dominance with the deluxe version of his The Voice album. Durkio’s revamps project peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart.