Lil Baby continues his run of scene-stealing guest features with his verse on “5500 Degrees,” a standout track from EST Gee’s new project Bigger Than Life or Death.

Following appearances from 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby delivers the closing verse in which he crowns himself the Lil Wayne of the current hip-hop generation.

“I’m going too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation,” Baby raps. “N***as fugazi, they can’t fuck with us no type of ways, these n***as too lazy/I’m cut from a different type of cloth, I don’t know who raised ’em/Every time I pop out all the women screaming, ‘Woo, Baby.’”

It isn’t the first time Baby has compared himself to Weezy. Last November, during a conversation with Wayne for Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians” series, the Atlanta rapper explained why he takes inspiration from his predecessor.

“I always feel like Wayne did what he wanted to do, in a sense,” Baby said. “And the reason I feel like he could do whatever he wanted to do was because he put the numbers up behind him. So that’s the way I’m kind of rocking. I’m gonna rock out how I wanna rock out, as long as I put the numbers up.”

Lil Baby issued more praise for the Young Money boss in an interview with Complex in December, calling him the “best rapper of all time.”

“I don’t see nobody better than Lil Wayne, period,” he said.

Of course, the respect is mutual. After revealing in a March 2020 episode of Sneaker Shopping that Lil Baby was his favorite artist, Wayne went into detail about his love for the Quality Control rapper during an appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast.

“I was in a session with him before. He heard a beat come on out of the blue that I was working on. It was an uptempo beat. It was probably a feature for somebody. Baby was like ‘I couldn’t even begin to rap on no shit like that,’” Wayne said. “After that session, I done heard two or three songs like that come out that he done did. I was like ‘See, he went right back and figured it out.’”

You can hear Lil Baby’s bold declaration by streaming EST Gee’s “5500 Degrees” now on all major platforms.