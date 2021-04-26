Lil Baby is already a superstar on the music front, and it looks like his talents don’t end there. The multi-platinum rapper posted an old photo of himself being crowned “Mr. Sixth Grade” in middle school, proving that he’s been a professional winner from a young age.

Baby took to his Instagram story to post the throwback, captioning the middle school shot: “Brown Middle School, Real Atlanta,” followed by emphasizing that his competitors never got to be Mr. Sixth Grade.

The crown atop Baby’s head for Mr. Sixth Grade looked a bit oversized, but the one he wears now in the rap game fits perfectly. The Atlanta rapper has accomplished a lot since middle school, including earning three Grammy nominations, two American Music Awards nominations, two MTV Video Music Awards nominations, and seven BET Awards nominations over his several years in rap. He was also crowned Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards in 2020.

While Lil Baby had a majorly successful 2020, he also recognizes the abilities of his peers. In a conversation with Billboard, when asked who he thought were the biggest artists of 2020 outside of himself, Baby cited Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion as other artists who had huge years.

“For the whole 2020s? Roddy Ricch for sure. DaBaby for sure. You take me out of there, Megan Thee Stallion. Them three is solidified,” he said. “There might be three new of them three times before 2030, and with me? That’s four. So there’s gonna be four new of us 2030 the way it’s going. But the way we’ve solidified our spots, we’re here. That little crew, I think we’re the leaders of the new generation.”

Being crowned Mr. Sixth Grade was clearly just a prelude for all of the other awards Lil Baby would go on to win.