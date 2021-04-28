It’s been a long time coming, but SZNS7N founder and 6 Figure Gang member LCY has now given us the Pulling Teeth EP. The EP was first announced at the top of the month with “Shhh”, but the first single arrived way back in December when we got the way out-there visuals for “Garden Of E10”.

While “Garden Of E10” was a bit of a departure from LCY’s usual bass-heavy, hardcore-inspired productions, it still had some of those elements running through it. Similarly, the rest of the EP moors itself to those kinds of sounds—a smattering of Amen breaks here, some grimey stabs there—but still takes us into some surprising places. Pulling Teeth is much more than a collection of six new club tracks; instead, we’re taken on a sprawling journey through science fiction, Irish folklore and the producer’s own imagination.

“Pulling Teeth is my first completely non-fiction project and experience with world building after envisioning and drawing what would be the main character nearly two years ago,” LCY explains. “The story follows a post-human, post-human friendly AI landscape where the robots known as ‘the organism’ build a robot with a human brain (and accidentally a canine mouth) to in part worship and in part experiment on.

“The story expands throughout the project, and everything down to the tiniest of frequencies has been built with the intention of immersing the listener. Through the process of creation, writing and drawing this story into a graphic novel it has become not only a reflection on the character Eriù but drawn inspiration from my own research of Celtic folklore and reflection of myself and the situations/people around me. This is the first look at this world and its complex dynamics. I would like for people to take what they will of the music and build their own ideas of what it means.”

All in all, it’s been a big year for LCY. Aside from showing off their vocal chops (however warped), the Bristol-hailing producer was also invited to perform a set at the top of Tower Bridge as part of Fabric’s London Unlocked series, which included an ear-punishing mix of jungle, gabber, techno, lots of bass and plenty of experimental sounds that defy classification. Check that out here after you press play on Pulling Teeth below.