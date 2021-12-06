Don’t be surprised if you catch a Lana Del Rey feature on Culture IV if Migos ever try to extend the trilogy.

While attending Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch over the weekend, the Blue Banisters singer was asked which fellow artist she’d love to collaborate with the most.

“Migos,” she said. “I love them. Everything they do. There was kind of like a new revolution of sound 11 years ago in the singer-songwriter community, which I loved seeing. And then with Migos, I think they kicked off a new super fun, super autobiographical, completely different style of rap. I love them.”

Also in the interview, Lana—who was awarded the night’s Artist Of The Decade award—explained that there’s just one thing she wished she knew then, that she knows now.

“I think about it so much,” she said. “I think I knew everything then except [for] how much harder it was gonna be. I knew it would be challenging, but I think to actually be singing in public for 10 years is amazing. And then [with] my managers who have been with me for longer, I was singing in clubs seven years before that. So, for me it’s been a 20-year thing.”

The award comes just a few months before the 10th anniversary of Lana’s breakout major label debut Born to Die, and during a year in which she released two acclaimed full-length albums with fans. Her latest effort features input from none other than music giant Mike Dean, who was named Variety’s Hitmakers Producer of the Year.

“It was really cool,” Dean said when talking to Variety about their collaboration. “She had a rough sketch of the song and an outline, so she came to my house, we expanded on it and firmed it up a little bit. Hopefully we do more in the future.”