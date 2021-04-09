Just four months after the release of her debut mixtape, Time’s Up, Quality Control signee Lakeyah has returned with her latest full-length offering, In Due Time.

The 12-track project includes guest appearances from Gucci Mane and Yung Bleu, and features production from Hitmaka, OG Parker, G Styles, and Heavy. Next week, the 19-year-old Milwaukee rapper will share the music video for the Gucci-assisted collaboration, “Poppin.”

After signing to Quality Control last July, Lakeyah capped off her breakout year with the December release of her debut mixtape, Time’s Up, a 10-track project highlighted by collaborations with City Girls (“Female Goat”) and 42 Dugg (“Big FlexHer”).

In a recent interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas boasted about the up-and-coming star’s potential.

“I feel like Lakeyah can be a big star … a real threat,” Thomas told the newspaper. “Not only can she rap, she can sing and she can write. I see her not just being an artist, but a big brand ambassador. She’s the total package to me. It’s a great time for females in hip-hop, and she could fit right in with what’s going on in the culture right now.”

Check out Lakeyah’s new mixtape below and make sure to keep an eye out for the “Poppin” music video dropping Monday.