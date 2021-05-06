No charges will be filed over an incident seen in elevator footage involving Quavo and Saweetie.

According to a new report from TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, the case had been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, who has now declined to file charges. Per the report, a review of the surveillance footage showed “no likelihood of a conviction for either party.”

Previously, it was reported that the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the 2020 footage, with law enforcement sources saying in early April that detectives had viewed the video and were interested in meeting with both Quavo and Saweetie. According to sources at the time, the incident could have been “considered an instance of domestic violence” in which “both parties are in the wrong.” According to the latest report, however, meetings with the former couple “never happened.”

Complex has reached out to reps for the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office for additional comment.

Both Quavo and Saweetie have previously released statements on the footage in question.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” a spokesperson for Saweetie shared in a statement on her behalf in April. “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Shortly after, Quavo shared his own statement with TMZ.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he said. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”