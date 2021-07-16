YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-rapper KSI has just released his latest song, “Number 2,” featuring Future and 21 Savage, which is featured on his sophomore album, All Over The Place.

While the way KSI has been introduced to his listeners may vary from his popular YouTube channel to his stint in the boxing arena, they’ve still arrived here to listen to his latest musical offering. With Future and 21 Savage, KSI delivers a melodic track that shifts gears when 21 and Future step onto the song. Sounding well put together, KSI puts “Number 2” together like a music pro, landing impressive placements and putting them in positions to play to their strengths.

21 and Future are not the only big names that KSI has managed to put beside his on this album, either. All Over The Place also features artists like Lil Durk, Polo G, and others. And according to HipHopNMore, it looks as though the deluxe version of the album includes a guest feature from Young Money head honcho Lil Wayne.

21 Savage has also been busy. Recently the Atlanta rapper linked up with Metro Boomin to create the music video for their song “Brand New Draco” off their No. 1 album, Savage Mode 2. Directed by Leff, the heavily cinematic visuals finds the stock market on collapse, so 21 and Metro step in to introduce $DRCO stocks and bonds, which they promise will balance the financial tides.

Listen to KSI’s new song “Number 2,” featuring 21 Savage and Future down below. You can also take a listen to All Over The Place in full, which is out now.