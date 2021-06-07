For unclear reasons, Rich Homie Quan’s once-promising career did not ascend to its expected heights. Yet despite being on the wrong side of momentum, Kodak Black thinks Quan could regain some traction and make it back to the top.

On Monday, Black took to his Instagram Stories where he posted a picture of him listening to Rich Homie’s classic Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In.



“I remember what I was on back when that Rich Homie was poppin,” Kodak wrote on the post. “@richhomiequan Get yo wave back boy.”

Some artists might’ve read into Kodak’s comments as jabs at their career, Rich Homie, on the other hand, seemingly looked at the post as a compliment/motivation. In fact, he even reposted Kodak’s message on his own Instagram Stories.

There was a period when Rich Homie Quan was on the brink of superstardom. Not only did he have the underground trap scene in a cobra clutch, but he also had hit records like his appearance on YG’s “My Niggas,” “Type of Way,” and “Walk Thru” that showed his mainstream appeal.

The audience’s attention seemed to hit its peak when Birdman masterminded a plan to turn two of music hottest bubbling artists at the time, Rich Homie and Young Thug, into a duo he called Rich Gang. Together, they dropped their Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1 mixtape as well as their smash single, “Lifestyle.”

But after this success, Rich Homie parted ways with the group to focus on his own solo career. In the process, he made Young Thug an enemy and an unintentional career measuring stick. Unfortunately for Quan, his career has yet to hit heights that mirror his former Rich Gang counterpart. But Kodak thinks all of this could change if he’s able to revitalize the attention he deserves.