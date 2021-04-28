Kodak Black has avoided jail time in his sexual assault case involving a teenage girl.

ABC 15 reports the 23-year-old rapper, legal name Bill Kapri, was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of first degree assault and battery. Kodak was originally indicted on a charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and faced up to 30 years in prison; however, the victim agreed to the terms of a plea deal that Kodak ultimately accepted.

As part of the agreement, Kodak is required to get counseling as well as apologize to the girl who accused him of rape in 2016.

The victim told authorities the assault took place inside a hotel room following Kodak’s performance in Florence, South Carolina. The warrant for Kodak’s arrest stated he “forced the victim onto the bed in the room and then onto the floor of the room … The [defendant] removed the victim’s underwear” before penetrating her as she repeatedly told him to stop. Authorities said Kodak ignored the girl’s pleas and allegedly bit her on the neck and breasts.

Shortly after his sentencing, Kodak shared the following post on Twitter, suggesting he was pleased with the outcome.

The following statement was shared with Complex on behalf of Kodak’s legal team:

Today Bill Kapri took a plea to the legal charge of assault, a non sex offense, and received 18 months probation. This was a change of charge from the original charge. Having consistently denied these 5 year old allegations, he entered this plea in order to resolve the matter.

Kodak was asked about the case during a 2018 appearance on Ebro in the Morning: “We take sexual assault here serious,” the titular host told the rapper. “We can’t get details, but we hope to have you back so we can have a deeper conversation about that because it’s a serious topic.”

As the rapper remained silent, Ebro Darden pointed out that Kodak seemed upset over the inquiry. Kodak then explained his frustration and then threatened to cut the interview short.

“I feel like sometimes when n***as be going through shit, like, y’all be entertained by bullshit,” Kodak said. “Change the subject, or else I’m finna walk out.”

“We don’t have to talk about nothing else, we can be done right here,” Ebro replied, prompting Kodak to storm off.

About three years after the alleged sexual assault, Kodak was sentenced to federal prison for falsifying gun applications; however, that conviction was commuted by former president Donald Trump back in January.