Following the release of his Happy Birthday Kodak project earlier this month, Kodak Black has brought his recent single “Feelin’ Peachy” to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Complete with an overgrown stage, Kodak’s performance of the track is every bit as colorful as the video was. After his was release from prison earlier this year thanks to a pardon from then-outgoing president Donald Trump, Kodak has been keeping himself remarkably busy. In fact, as far back as March he said he had recorded over 200 songs following his release.

In addition to the Happy Birthday Kodak EP, which includes “Feelin’ Peachy,” the rapper also released the Haitian Boy Kodak mixtape in May. He has yet to announce when fans can expect his first post-prison studio album, although he did release Bill Israel when he was still behind bars in November last year.

On Trump’s 75th birthday this month, Kodak indicated that he “would like to see” Trump back in office. Kodak’s 2020 conviction sentence was commuted by Trump during his final days in office, as previously mentioned, but he maintains that isn’t the reason he feels that way. “I wouldn’t give a damn if he let me out of prison anyway,” he said in a Instagram Live stream. “I was still fucking with Trump but him doing that … You got all my love and support, most def.”

As prolific as he’s been since his release from prison, the 24-year-old’s legal troubles aren’t over just yet. He’s still facing a sexual assault case stemming from a 2016 incident in which he allegedly sexually assaulted a high school girl at a South Carolina hotel. He recently pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree assault and battery, and he received a suspended sentence of 10 years with 18 months probation.

Watch the performance of “Feelin’ Peachy” above.