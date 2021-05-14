Although Kodak Black has grabbed plenty of headlines throughout 2021, the vast majority of coverage has been non-music related; however, that all changes tonight with the release of his Haitian Boy Kodak project.

The Florida-bred rapper announced the release on social media this week, about six months after he delivered his last full-length effort, Bill Israel. Kodak, who was born to a Haitian immigrant, unveiled the official tracklist just hours before the drop, confirming titles like “Round the Roses,” “Basement of Fire,” “Dirty K,” and “Oracle.”

You can listen to the release now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

Haitian Boy Kodak also marks the rapper’s first project since he released from prison earlier this year. Kodak was expected to serve 46 months in prison for falsifying documents to obtain firearms in 2019. Former president Donald Trump ultimately commuted Kodak’s sentence in his final day in office—a move Kodak has consistently praised through social media posts, interviews, and music.

But the 23-year-old’s legal troubles were far from over. The rapper was still facing a sexual assault case stemming from a 2016 incident involving a high school girl. Though Kodak denied allegations he had sexually assaulted the student at a South Carolina hotel, he recently pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery. He received a suspended sentence of 10 years with 18 months probation.