Kodak Black “would like to see” Donald Trump back in office.

In a number of Instagram posts shared late Monday, the same day as the former POTUS’ 75th birthday, Kodak again expressed his support for Trump. As should be common knowledge by now, Trump commuted Kodak’s 2020 conviction sentence during the final days of his White House term.

One post, a nearly four-minute video, sees Kodak on the phone with a “Mark Bogen,” presumably the same Mark Bogen—a Broward County Commissioner—who was quoted in a Sun Sentinel report this week as having expressed disagreement with Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness’ proclamation honoring Kodak.

For the bulk of the filmed portion of the call, Kodak—wearing a Make America Great Again hat and additional Trump merch—is seen listening silently to Bogen as he apologizes. At one point in his apology, Bogen pointed to “bullshit headline stuff in the paper.”

In another clip, this one taken from an Instagram Live session, Kodak again wished Trump a happy birthday and claimed he would have shown this type of support for the former Apprentice host whether or not he had commuted his sentence.

“I would like to see Trump back in office in ’24,” he said, as seen in the rip below. “I wouldn’t give a damn if he let me out of prison anyway. I was still fucking with Trump but him doing that … You got all my love and support, most def. And any n**** or any bitch who don’t like that, that just shows that you ain’t a good person. You ain’t loyal.”

In November of last year, Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to former Obama-era VP Joe Biden. Months later, the country was gripped by news coverage of the fatal Capitol riot.