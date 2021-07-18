Kid Cudi issued a stern message to a certain segment of his “fans.”

On Saturday night, the Man on the Moon rapper took to Twitter to announce he had disabled comments on his most recent Instagram post, in which is seen rocking a helmet while flashing a hand peace sign. Sounds pretty harmless, right? Well, it seems a large number of followers took issue with Cudi’s painted fingernails and began flooding the comments section to express their objections.

“Turned my comments off on instagram,” Cudi tweeted. “Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails.”

Cudi said he initially began blocking the haters, but the negativity became so abundant he figured it would be much easier to simply to disable the comments.

“I really need u to understand, if u don’t like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows,” he continued. “Fuck way off.”

This isn’t the first time Cudi received criticism over his gender non-conforming style choices. Earlier this year, the 37-year-old artist created a stir when he hit the Saturday Night Live stage in a floral dress designed by Off-White. Some viewers weren’t thrilled by the sight of a man wearing a dress; however, Cudi insisted he was unfazed by criticism.

“I’ve never been someone who’s like thinking about the backlash. I don’t give a fuck about what anyone thinks,” he said during an appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted. “You can’t when you’re doing this shit. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that. Because hip-hop is so weird about shit. I’ve already seen people making YouTube videos where they’re just strictly talking about me and this dress. Like grown men angry, grown Black men angry. ‘He’s doing something against men and masculinity, it’s a big thing going on…’ And I just be like, yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I’ve stirred it up like this ...

“If this is what I’m supposed to do, then so be it,” he continued. “I want to be a disruptor, I want to fuck shit up. And it’s cool, because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”