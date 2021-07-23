Just in time to kick summer into high gear, Toronto ​​​​​​electronic three-piece Keys N Krates are back with their latest tropical release, “Brazilian Love Song.”

“Brazilian Love Song is an amalgamation of music styles that we love as a band and have been listening together a lot for the last couple of years,” the group tells Complex.

The new track is a sonic salad bowl that experiments with elements of trap, Brazilian funk, and some disco. The result is a blend of danceable beats, pulsating with optimism.“Baile Funk, ’70’s disco sounding soundtrack music, Bollywood strings, gospel house, and trap music influences are all smashed together for a dramatic, romantic and feel good party jam,” they say. “We were trying to make something undeniably dancey but also not quite identifiable in terms of style.”

The new song is the group’s second release of 2021 and arrives a month after “Take It Off,” a collab with German singer Bibi Bourelly. “Brazil Love Song” is their second release on Last Gang Records.

Last year, the group released a two-volume edit package flipping songs by Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, and Snoh Aalegra to support the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.