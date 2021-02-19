Kevin Gates has unveiled his surprise new mixtape Only the Generals Part II via Bread Winners Association and Atlantic Records.

The 12-track project includes his recently released song “Plug Daughter 2.” Gates also dropped off the video for the project cut “Puerto Rico Luv” on Thursday night, which highlights the rapper’s cultural background, as does the track “Cartel Swag.” The surprise project was recorded this year in Puerto Rico.

“They call Puerto Rico ‘La Isla Del Encanto,’” Gates said in a statement, “which means ‘The Island of Enchantment.’ The energy here is beautiful. My inspiration in going there was the people in my family. They talk about it with a spirit. There’s magic to it. The music I made in Puerto Rico is like no other. The island makes you move with energy, and I could feel my grandmother’s spirit around me. It’s just where the fuck I came from.”

Gates also spoke about what being a “general” means to him.

“To be a general, you’re on the frontline, but you still govern,” he said. “Whether you’re a man, a woman, or a child, you’ve got responsibilities. When you’re a general, you recognize those responsibilities. This project speaks to the heart, so it’s only for the generals. It’s not an album. I just wanted to bless the game with something beautiful.”

Only the Generals Part II is the sequel to the 2019 EP Only the Generals Gon Understand, which debuted in the top 10 on both the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

Listen to Only the Generals Part II below.