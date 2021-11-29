Kanye West, who is no stranger to abandoning social media with next to no notice, has completely wiped his Instagram page.

As of Monday, Ye’s Instagram page features zero posts. The account is still active and has not been deleted or deactivated. Over the weekend, West shared a Thanksgiving prayer on the platform and said he was thankful for his family, fans, and haters. The post also saw him speak on his divorce with Kim Kardashian, admitting he has a problem with alcohol and that Kim wasn’t a fan of his support of Donald Trump.

While it's unclear what prompted Kanye to wipe his Instagram, it comes a day after his close friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh passed away following a private two-year battle with cancer. Ye’s latest Sunday Service performance was dedicated to Virgil, just hours after his death was confirmed.

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda,” read a message at the end of the show.

Kanye joined Instagram in 2016, then deleted the account as well as his Twitter less than a year later. He eventually returned to both platforms, but once again left Instagram in early 2018. In both those instances, he deactivated his account rather than wiping his posts.

Recently, Ye auctioned off a slew of Ford vehicles from his ranch in Wyoming, a massive property he put up for sale at a list price of $11 million last month. It’s unclear what prompted him to sell the ranch, although the land was reportedly a topic of contention between Ye and Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February.