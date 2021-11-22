Less than a week after officially squashing his beef with Drake, Kanye West celebrated his adversary during the latest edition of Sunday Service.

Fitted in all-black with hoods, Ye’s choir delivered a gospel rendition of Drizzy’s No. 1 single “God’s Plan.” After running through a handful of Donda records, the choir circled back for an encore performance of Drake’s 2018 smash hit.

The performance came just a day after Ye officially announced plans for his previously teased Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, which will take place on Dec. 9 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, and feature Drake as a “special guest.”

The event’s poster, alongside the caption “God’s plan,” was shared to Kanye’s Instagram page. In an event description on the venue’s website, organizers share that the show is set to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.”

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Ye said in a website statement, reiterating past comments in a video he made with J Prince earlier this month, calling for Drake’s involvement.

Last week both rappers took to Instagram to announce their reconciliation, as West posted a picture of himself and Drake with J Prince. The “Pop Style” collaborators then followed it up with a video of Dave Chappelle speaking inside the Certified Lover Boy artist’s Toronto mansion about the pair putting their differences aside.

“Make some noise for Kanye and Drake and make some noise for our reconciliation,” Chappelle can be heard saying in a clip Ye posted to his IG Stories.