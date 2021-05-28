It’s difficult for Kanye West to avoid attention—even when his face is completely concealed.

According to Page Six, the controversial rapper/producer was spotted walking around Los Angeles wearing a large covering over his head. It’s unclear if Ye was rocking the piece out of health concerns or if he was trying to go about his incognito. (He failed miserably if it was the latter.)

Photos exclusive to Page Six show Kanye in the blue and brown balaclava, as well as a pair of jeans, a long-sleeve navy shirt, and a pair of Yeezys. But what was noticeably missing from Ye’s look was his wedding ring, which he was still wearing as recently as last month.

The 43-year-old entertainer is currently separated from his wife of seven years, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce back in February.

“Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce,” a source told People magazine. “She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn’t been working. Everyone is supportive. Kim feels very lucky to be surrounded by her big family.”

Kanye is now rumored to be dating Irina Shayk, the Russian supermodel who shares a baby with Bradley Cooper. As pointed out by the Daily Mail, Kanye and Shayk have yet to confirm their relationship status.