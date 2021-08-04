Mickey Drexler admits he doesn’t approve of Kanye West’s 10-year partnership with the Gap—no matter how lucrative the deal may be.

The former Gap CEO explained his position during a recent interview on Yahoo Finance Live, revealing he had advised Kanye not to collaborate with the retailer.

“I probably shouldn’t say this but I told him he shouldn’t do the deal because it doesn’t make any sense in my opinion,” said Drexler, who left his Gap CEO post nearly two decades ago. “I have a lot of friends at Gap still, but it doesn’t work for someone like Kanye. He is not a corporate person and Gap is a big corporation.”

Drexler went on to say that the Yeezy x Gap partnership has already proven to be a commercial success, despite its relatively slow rollout. The retail legend pointed to the release of the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket, which he claims brought in millions of dollars immediately after its release.

“So, I know the jacket sold out. They did $7 million on the jacket overnight,” Drexler said. “[Kanye] is a smart guy but he shouldn’t have done it. And I don’t think they should have done it, either.”