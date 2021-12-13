Kanye West surprised fans at Rolling Loud California over the weekend by hitting the stage during Future’s headlining set to run through a number of tracks, including the 2007 Graduation classic “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Ye also gave the fans run-throughs of “Hurricane,” “Praise God,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” and more. At one point, Yeezy freestyled over Future’s 2015 hit “Fuck Up Some Commas.” See a selection of resulting footage below.

Longer clips have also started popping up on YouTube, including the one seen below:

The Rolling Loud surprise, of course, comes just days after Ye and Drake commemorated the end of their well-publicized feud with the Amazon-livestreamed Free Larry Hoover show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. During the show, Kanye delivered a reflective set that spanned selections from his entire catalog, dating all the way back to College Dropout cuts like “Jesus Walks” and “All Falls Down.”

Special merch pieces were also launched in conjunction with the event, though it’s since been reported that sales for that merch will allegedly not be put toward charity. The show itself, however, was previously reported to see proceeds from ticket sales being put toward several criminal justice reform-focused organizations.

Ye’s most recent album Donda, meanwhile, is up for multiple honors at next year’s Grammy Awards including Album of the Year.