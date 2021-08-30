It isn’t Yeezy season without some impressive numbers, and it seems Kanye West’s latest album Donda has a similar destiny.

The project, which was released on Sunday following ‘Ye’s Thursday night listening event in Chicago, finally arrived in a 27-track package around 8 a.m. after three listening events, a public feud with Drake, and confusion over if the album was supposed to drop in the first place. Either way, all of the conversation around Donda has given Yeezy a pretty remarkable edge over Halsey’s latest release If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, with Donda projected to gross at or above 300k in its first week, according to HITS Daily Double.

These figures would put Donda on track to become the best-performing Kanye album in a first week since 2013’s Yeezus, which sold 327,000 during a time when CDs were more widely available in stores and the world was transitioning to streaming. Since then, 2016’s The Life of Pablo came in at 94,000 units due to its initial TIDAL exclusivity, Ye saw 208,000 in its first week in 2018, and Jesus is King had first-week numbers of 264,000.

Of course, the album arrived on a Sunday, which HITS calls “typically the lowest streaming day of the week” with few models to look at, so the outlet is calling the numbers their “best guess.”

Donda currently has a hold on the entire top 10 on Spotify and top 20 on Apple Music as of Monday morning and has also landed at No. 1 in 130 countries on Apple Music, which TMZ reports is the most No. 1 entries in history.