Kanye West is weathering the storms life can bring and still managing to make it to the studio to craft a new album.

During a recent interview with VladTV, ’Ye’s frequent collaborator and good friend CyHi revealed that Yeezy is back working on the DONDA album.

“We’re back working,” CyHi said after explaining that Kanye shuts down his creative process around the holidays to spend time with his family.

“I think he started working on [DONDA] late last year,” he said around the clip’s 2:40 mark up top. “I think around November, December, January comes around he kinda takes a hiatus—a vacation, break to get with the family.”

While West was taking time away from music, his marriage was also falling apart. In February, Kim Kardashian-West filed for divorce from Kanye. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the motive and is seeking physical custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

CyHi the Prynce made it clear to DJ Vlad he and Kanye don’t talk much about the divorce, but he knows ’Ye is devoted to his family and the situation could be taking a toll on him. “I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way,” CyHi said. “He’s getting through it.”