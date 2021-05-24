KAM-BU, a rising rapper from South London, is bringing a young and fresh energy to the British music scene. With a sound that’s as hard-hitting and menacing as it is introspective and socially conscious, KAM-BU’s razor-sharp lyricism and artistry have landed him magazine front covers and column inches aplenty. Whether he’s doing fashion campaigns with Gucci or writing bars in the booth, he is one of the most promising talents in the UK’s creative landscape today.

Following tracks like “Different” with fellow British rhymer Lord Apex—complete with slick one-liners and brazen boasts—the trap earworm “Black On Black” and the pensive “Touch”, KAM-BU is back with a grimier offering in new single “Dumpling”.