Bally-clad K-Trap is back in full effect.

Following “Manners” and “Maths” with DoRoad, the South London driller is back with another cruddy heater in “Pick ‘N’ Mix”, taking us back to where he started before he went in a slightly different direction musically.

Produced by M1OnTheBeat, the ironclad drill instrumental comprises of shimmering hi-hats, bullet-ridden 808s and uncompromising bass. With quality production in tow, it would only be fair for the track to be blessed with stellar rhymes, and K-Trap does just that with a dose of his lived road raps.

The visuals for “Pick ‘N’ Mix” were directed by Romael and feature K-Trap handing out pick ‘n’ mix sweets sporting a jet-black bally. The video also features noteworthy cameos from DoRoad, Youngs Teflon, Ivorian Doll and numerous 67 members.

“Pick ‘N’ Mix” is the lead single from K-Trap’s upcoming mixtape, Trapo, which is due out on Sept. 10. While we wait for the tape’s release, take in the “Pick ‘N’ Mix” visuals above.