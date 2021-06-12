After featuring on Ms Banks’ “Pull Up” two weeks back, and his own single “Warm” two weeks before that, South London’s K-Trap is back with “Maths”, which sees him enlist the talents of newcomer and fellow Gipsy Hill rapper DoRoad.

Produced by Natz LDN and Ice Digger, the track is bass-loaded and in-your-face, with K-Trap and DoRoad verbally attacking the beat like they’re trying to break it. “Maths” is drill at its finest—it’s nauseous, villainous and pulls no punches in all the right ways.

The Toxic-directed visuals see the two rappers posted up on their block, with numerous canted camera angles and contorted shots to boot. Kitted out in the Nike x NOCTA collection, cuban link chains and ski masks, K-Trap and his entourage bring back some that early essence of drill that some might say has been missing for a while.