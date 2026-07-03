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Latest Stories

Krept & Konan, Abra Cadabra
Music

Krept & Konan Release “Dat Way” Remix f/ French Montana, Beenie Man, K-Trap & More

Also joining the Gipsy Hill pair on the massive, transatlantic new remix are BackRoad Gee, K-Trap, Pa Salieu, Bandokay, Double Lz, and DoRoad.

James Keith1240 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2022
Music

24 UK Rappers To Watch In 2022

New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.

Joseph JP Patterson1639 days ago
Trapo (credit: Thousand 8)
Music

Stream K-Trap’s New Mixtape ‘Trapo’ f/ Youngs Teflon, Lotto Ash, DoRoad & More

Although 'Trapo' has been marketed as a mixtape, we're having difficulty distinguishing the quality between this and a full-length album, which is a good pro...

Niall Smith1770 days ago
k-trap
Music

K-Trap Brings The Bally Out For “Maths” Video With DoRoad

Thanks to its relentless, breakneck pace, verbal mathematics and catchy beat, “Maths” will help remind you just why K-Trap as one of drill’s most vital voices.

Niall Smith1862 days ago

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