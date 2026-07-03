Latest Stories
Krept & Konan Release “Dat Way” Remix f/ French Montana, Beenie Man, K-Trap & More
Also joining the Gipsy Hill pair on the massive, transatlantic new remix are BackRoad Gee, K-Trap, Pa Salieu, Bandokay, Double Lz, and DoRoad.
24 UK Rappers To Watch In 2022
New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.
Stream K-Trap’s New Mixtape ‘Trapo’ f/ Youngs Teflon, Lotto Ash, DoRoad & More
Although 'Trapo' has been marketed as a mixtape, we're having difficulty distinguishing the quality between this and a full-length album, which is a good pro...
K-Trap Brings The Bally Out For “Maths” Video With DoRoad
Thanks to its relentless, breakneck pace, verbal mathematics and catchy beat, “Maths” will help remind you just why K-Trap as one of drill’s most vital voices.