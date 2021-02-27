It’s been simmering under the surface for a while, but people who love to obsess over mess are fully aware of the beef between Keyshia Cole and K. Michelle. The two R&B singers have kept it to subtweets and the occasional interview jab over the course of their animosity, but Michelle claims that’s all in the past now. She shared on Twitter that the duo were able to squash their ill will in a Clubhouse chatroom.

“So last night on clubhouse was a great moment for the culture,” Michelle wrote. “Me and @KeyshiaCole squashed any little misunderstandings we had like adults and sang songs together all night. Y’all might even see a joint EP.”

The former reality star claimed that she’s turning over a new leaf, moving on from drama.

“I’m all about positivity and making great music with some great people,” she added.

Cole doesn’t have many known enemies, despite fans’ curiosity about energies during her Verzuz battle with Ashanti. Cole has since apologized for the delay, saying that she was in the room but tinkering with the set-up to get things exactly how she wanted them to be.

“I want to apologize for not sitting my ass in that seat, because I was there and I should’ve sat down,” she said during an Instagram Live session. “I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was.”