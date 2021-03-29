Justin Bieber has made history once again Monday, earning his seventh No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with the Daniel Caesar and Givēon-featuring “Peaches.”

The track, released as a single alongside his new album Justice—which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart—is a big one for the Biebs. Not only is “Peaches” his first No. 1 during his new era, following 2020’s Ariana Grande collab “Stuck With U,” but it also earns him the second-most Hot 100 No. 1 debuts in history with four. He now sits behind his friend Ari, who holds five. Additionally, Bieber is now the first solo male artist to debut on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts simultaneously.

“Peaches” also solidifies the Biebs as the third artist in history to debut atop both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously, following only and BTS and Taylor Swift, who did so twice.

The track, which first gained some traction following a captivating Tiny Desk Concert just days before its release, is Justice’s biggest hit so far. The album’s lead single “Holy” with Chance the Rapper peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 back in October, while “Anyone” peaked at No. 6 and Benny Blanco collab “Lonely” found its place at No. 12.

Outside of just the Biebs, “Peaches” is also a monumental hit for both Givēon and Caesar, as the first career No. 1 for each of the R&B stars. Caesar’s previous two entries on the chart—“Best Part” and “Get You”—peaked at No. 75 and No. 93, respectively. Givēon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” previously spent time at No. 30, while “Like I Want You” peaked at No. 87 and his feature on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” served as his biggest career hit for a bit at No. 14.

Bieber shared a live version of the track on Instagram after news of the track hitting No. 1 broke.

With Drake’s recent success on the charts, and with “What’s Next” still being in the Top 10 at No. 8 behind The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights,” it seems to be a pretty big week for Canadians—Caesar and JB included.

Before even getting the chance to celebrate, Bieber had a peach tatted on his neck in honor of the mega-track. His mother, Pattie Mallette, wasn’t the biggest fan, jokingly asking her son in the Instagram comments if he’s had “enough yet.”

Well, if a tat means scoring the No. 1 song on the charts and an early bet for song of the summer, maybe he hasn’t.