Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, has been released. It serves as the follow-up to 2020’s Legends Never Die, with the Justin Bieber collaboration “Wandered to LA” being shared ahead of the release. Additional guests on the 18-track project include Polo G, Trippie Redd, and Suga from BTS. Eminem also makes an appearance on the track “Eminem Speaks” where he talks about his own addictions.

Fighting Demons arrives two days after the two-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s tragic death, and a few hours following the first annual Juice WRLD Day that was held at the United Center in Chicago and streamed live for fans worldwide. Juice WRLD Day—produced in partnership with the Live Free 999 Foundation—was created to honor the life and legacy of the rapper.

On what would have been Juice WRLD’s 23rd birthday, his mother Carmela Wallace shared a touching note about her son and how much he impacted the world.

“When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not to be here today celebrating your birthday,” Carmela’s letter reads. “Although it has been nearly two years since you’ve been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I’m glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn’t know when we would see each other again.”

She closes the letter, “I promise to continue your message of healing and use Live Free 999 as an avenue to normalize the conversation around mental health and substance dependency and help those who suffer in silence.”

Listen to Juice WRLD’s new posthumous album, Fighting Demons, down below.